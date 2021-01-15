A Sudbury man, whose name cannot be released to protect the victim, has been arrested and charged with a list of offences related to the online sexual exploitation of children.

Police said in a news release Friday morning, a Greater Sudbury home was searched on Thursday by the internet child exploitation, computer forensics, emergency response and intelligence units.

As a result, a 34-year-old man is facing five charges including making, accessing, distributing and possessing child pornography.

Police said he attended bail court on Thursday but did not indicate if he was released or held in custody. CTV News has contacted the Sudbury courthouse to find out and will provide an update.

Officials said no further details can be released about the case due to a publication ban. None of the allegations has been proven in court

If you or someone you know suspects someone may be victimizing children, you can report it through Canada's National tip line, cybertip.ca, here.

Survivor support is available here and here.