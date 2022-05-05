Sudbury police arrest accused Walmart shooter

The search for the man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Sudbury area Walmart has ended following a raid in the city's Donovan area.

Detectives carried out a search warrant on a residential unit on Montague Avenue around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday and arrested 20-year-old Kaden Graham, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Thursday morning.

Graham is facing a list of charges after being accused of shooting a 20-year-old man at a big box store on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury on the evening of March 31.

"Information provided was that shortly before police were called two men were involved in an altercation inside of the doors to Walmart where one of the men displayed a gun and shot the other man. The man responsible for the shooting fled the scene prior to police arrival," police said.

The victim was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

It is believed to be a targeted and isolated attack between two people who knew each other, police added.

Graham has been held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

He is charged with:

Attempted murder with a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Having a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Having a firearm knowing having it is unauthorized

Failing to comply with a judicial release order

Police had been searching for the accused for more than a month.

A previous raid at a building on Melvin Street resulted in two men in their 20s, not related to the Walmart shooting, being arrested for having a gun.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.