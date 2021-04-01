Sudbury police arrest four 'openly using drugs' in vehicle

Sudbury police say officers arrested four people and seized a large quantity of drugs and a replica firearm Wednesday night during a traffic stop.

Police said it happened on Lloyd Street around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

"As officers approached the vehicle, they could see that the individuals inside the vehicle were openly using drugs and a quantity of cannabis was visibly accessible to all of the individuals," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Thursday morning.

During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a replica gun, about $50,000 in cocaine and methamphetamine, and over $3,400 in cash.

As a result, three men in their 20s from Sudbury and a 19-year-old Toronto man were arrested and charged with drug trafficking, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and property obtained by crime.

All four of the accused remain in custody and are scheduled to attend bail hearings Thursday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.