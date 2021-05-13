Sudbury police arrest man accused of trafficking a minor

Sudbury police say a 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking-related crimes involving someone under the age of 18.

"In March of this year, detectives from the major crime section of our Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation into allegations of historical and ongoing human trafficking incidents involving a man from Greater Sudbury," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Thursday morning. "Through the investigation, detectives established reasonable grounds to arrest and charge the man responsible."

The accused was arrested just before 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Kathleen Street in the city's Donovan neighbourhood.

He has been charged with:

Trafficking in persons under the age of 18

Receiving a financial or other material benefits – derived directly or indirectly from the trafficking of a person

Procuring

Material benefit from sexual services

Assault causing bodily harm - chokes, suffocates or strangles

Two counts of assault

Indecent acts

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Breach of undertaking

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Thursday.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the offences and in order to protect the identity of the survivor, no further details will be released," police said. "Anyone with relevant information related to this individual is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171."

None of the allegations has been tested or proven in court.