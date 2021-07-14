Sudbury police arrest man for string of robberies, find illegal grow-op
During the arrest of a man believed to be responsible for a string of Sudbury robberies, officers found an illegal grow op.
A 44-year-old man is facing a list of charges following an investigation into eight commercial break-ins in the New Sudbury area of town between April 15 and July 4. Detectives said the accused is responsible for at least five of them and the investigation is continuing.
Officers raided a home on the Kingsway just after 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and recovered some of the stolen property along with clothes and a bicycle used in one of the break-ins, police said. During the search, officers also found a small, illegal cannabis grow operation.
The accused has been charged with five breaking and entering offences, theft, having property obtained by crime and mischief, as well as a charge related to the Cannabis Act.
Police said the man was held in custody overnight and is scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
