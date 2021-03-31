Sudbury police arrest man in his 20s accused of making child sexual abuse material and luring

A 24-year-old Sudbury man has been arrested and faces 15 different child sexual abuse material and luring charges.

Officers from Sudbury's internet child exploitation, computer forensics and emergency response and intelligence units searched a local home on March 24, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.

As a result of the investigation, the accused has been charged with:

Two counts of making child pornography

Two counts of luring a child under 18 to make child pornography

Four counts of distributing child pornography

Two counts of accessing child pornography

Five counts of having child pornography

Police say tips from the public can help protect children from abuse and are encouraged to report concerns to Canada's national tip line Cybertip.ca.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual violence, you are not alone and there is support available.

Find help in Ontario

Kid's Help Phone

The Gatehouse is described by the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime as an organization that "provides a comfortable, non-threatening environment to help survivors of child abuse find their voice during the investigation process. These programs help facilitate a child’s disclosure of abuse in a way that will be less traumatic by focusing on the needs of the victim and non-perpetrating family members."

There are free resources available to learn how to protect your children's safety.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in bail court on March 31.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.