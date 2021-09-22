Sudbury police arrest man in series of hit-and-runs, car theft

Sudbury police say they have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with vehicle theft and several hit-and-run crashes in the city.

It started after Sudbury police received a call about an erratic driver in the area of Cote Boulevard in the Valley around 9:30 a.m. The man was doing donuts in a pickup truck in the middle of the road, then was seen driving into oncoming traffic and got into the first of three crashes on Skead Road. The other driver was not injured and the suspect fled the scene.

Police said the man ditched the pickup after getting into a second crash and stole an unoccupied postal vehicle on Old Skead Road.

The third crash involved a truck on Longyear Drive in Falconbridge and resulted in the accused fleeing into the wooded area off the road. A search involving the canine unit was unsuccessful.

A tip about the man's whereabouts came in around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and matched the description of the driver involved in the incidents earlier in the day. He was found in the area of the last crash near Falconbridge Highway and Longyear Drive in Falconbridge and community members detained him until officers arrived to arrest him 15 minutes later.

He is now charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two counts of failure to stop after an accident

Theft of a motor vehicle

Two counts of failing to comply with a probation order

He was held in police custody overnight and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Wednesday.