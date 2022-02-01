Sudbury police arrest man in sexual assault at mall
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Sudbury police say a 44-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after groping a mall employee.
The suspect was identified after police released his image on Monday.
This after a sexual assault was reported to Greater Sudbury Police Service on Saturday
"A man entered one of the stores in the mall, walked up to an employee of the store and inappropriately touched her while making a sexually explicit comment. The man then left the store," police said in a news release.
"This is believed to be an isolated incident."
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.
The allegation has not been proven in court.
