Sudbury police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday after reports he was swinging a knife near members of the public.

Kaitlyn Dunn, a spokesperson for Greater Sudbury Police Service, told CTV News the call came in just after 2:30 p.m. Jan. 3 about a man waving a knife in an erratic manner in the area of Notre Dame Avenue.

The man was quickly arrested without incident and has been charged with weapons dangerous.

Police confirm that nobody was injured during the incident.