Sudbury police arrest man, seize drugs after bus depot fight

A fight at the Sudbury Ontario Northland bus depot Sunday has resulted in drug trafficking charges and the seizure of suspected cocaine, police say.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the bus terminal on the Kingsway around 5:20 p.m. May 8.

"Information provided was that multiple men had been involved in a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation and it was believed that a gunshot was heard prior to the men leaving the area," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday morning.

"Upon arrival officers located one of the men who had sustained a minor injury as a result of the altercation. The man was placed under arrest and as a result of the arrest, officers searched the man locating over $1,800 in cash and close to 30 grams of what is believed to be cocaine."

When the 22-year-old accused was searched at police headquarters, officers found a bullet casing and 13.5 grams of suspected cocaine in his bag. He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

"Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division are looking to identify and speak with the other individuals involved in this incident," police said.

"Anyone with information related to the identities of those involved or with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."

The allegation has not been proven in court.