Sudbury police arrest man wanted for intimate partner violence
A month after asking the public for help finding 46-year-old Brent Liefers, who was wanted on six outstanding warrants, Sudbury police say he has been arrested.
He facing a list of 20 charges in connection to several intimate partner violence incidents.
Liefers is charged with seven counts of criminal harassment, forcible confinement, intimidation, assault, uttering threats, harassing telecommunications, two counts of breaching probation and three counts each of failing to comply with release orders and undertakings, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Feb. 17.
He is scheduled to attend bail court Wednesday.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
SURVIVOR SUPPORT
If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, free and confidential support is available.
YWCA Sudbury also has resources available.
