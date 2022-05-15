Sudbury police arrest man wanted in Dowling homicide
Police in Greater Sudbury have an individual in custody in connection with the death of a man on Wednesday in the community of Dowling.
“The victim of this homicide has been identified as 72- year-old Gabriel Paul Richards of Dowling,” police said in a release.
“Earlier today members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service arrested a male party for the murder of Mr. Richards,” police said.
A man will attend a bail hearing on Sunday, May 15.
Police are not releasing the identity of the accused at this time as the information is before the courts.
“This is being investigated as an isolated incident in which the offender and victim were known to each other, and there is no general concern for public safety,” said police
Police ask anyone with information related to this case to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 705-675-9171 or Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477), toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or www.sudburycrimestoppers.com.
