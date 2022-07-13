Sudbury police arrest man wanted in Frood Road stabbing

The man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double-stabbing earlier this month on Frood Road has been arrested, Sudbury police say.

This comes just hours after Greater Sudbury Police Service released a photo and a description of the suspect on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Derreck Elliot, 29, who is charged with attempted murder, assault, forcible confinement, choking, uttering threats and dangerous weapons.

The charges stem from an incident last week in the city's Donovan area where a 51-year-old man staggered out of a residence and flagged down a police officer.

"The man explained that he had been involved in an altercation with another man while inside a residence on Frood Road and as a result of the altercation he had been stabbed," police said.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While police were canvassing in the area of Jean Street and Burton Avenue, they were approached by another man who said the suspect had just fled the area.

"(He) advised that he was inside the residence at the time of the incident and that he was also physically assaulted by the same person," police said.

"The 54-year-old man sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation."

Police said they believe it was a targeted incident and the individuals involved are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

Elliot is being held in custody and is scheduled to attend bail court Thursday, police said.