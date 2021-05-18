Sudbury police arrest man who robbed two convenience stores using a needle

Greater Sudbury Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with two recent convenience stores using a needle.

The first incident took place 10:35 p.m. on May 13, when a man entered a convenience store on Kathleen Street, approached the counter, displayed a needle, threatened to stab the employee and stole cartons of cigarettes, among other items.

"The man fled the area on foot prior to police arrival," police said in a news release Tuesday. "Members of our emergency response unit, including a K9 unit, attended the area in order to conduct a dog track; however the man was not located at the time."

The needle bandit struck again around 5:30 on May 14 at a convenience store on Douglas Street. After gathering several items, he tried to pay using his debit card.

"However, the card he used was declined," police said. "The man then threatened the cashier with a needle and left the store with all of the items."

Neither of the employees was injured during their interactions with the suspect, police said.

"Through the investigation, it was determined that the same man had attended the convenience store on Kathleen Street on May 12 … selected various items and proceeded to the cash register where he asked for a pack of cigarettes," the release said.

"When the employee went to get the cigarettes, the man fled the store, stealing all of the items that he had brought to the counter."

He was arrested May 16 and charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of wearing a disguise, three counts of failing to comply with release orders and three counts of breaching bail conditions.

"He was additionally charged on two outstanding arrest warrants in relation to bail violations, among other incidents," police said.

He was held in custody and attended Weekend and Statutory Holiday Court in order to answer to the charges.