Sudbury police arrest one break-in suspect, second still at large

Sudbury police continue to investigate a commercial break-in that happened Tuesday night and have one of two suspects in custody.

Officers were called to a business in an industrial area on National Street, off Maley Drive, around 7:50 p.m. about a break-in that had just happened, police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

"Information provided was that two individuals were located inside the business and fled on foot prior to police arrival," Dunn said.

"Officers conducted a canine track in the area and while on the track, a community member told them there was a man hiding between vehicles on Maley Drive."

Detectives found the 51-year-old man and charged him with break and enter, but the second suspect was not located.

Dunn said the pair broke into a gated motorized sports business and that nothing was stolen.

The allegation has not been proven in court.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information related to the incident or the individuals involved in the incident are asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."