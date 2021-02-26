Sudbury police were called to investigate after an officer from Sault Ste. Marie was accused of filing a false report.

As a result, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service saID one of its constables was arrested and charged with public mischief on Thursday. The 35-year-old police officer from Sault Ste. Marie has been suspended with pay following his arrest by Greater Sudbury Police Service.

Kaitlyn Dunn, a communications officer for Sudbury police, told CTV News the investigation began on Feb. 12 at the request of their Sault counterparts after the accused allegedly filed a false police report to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service about a traffic complaint against another community member.

"The investigation into the allegations were first identified through the public complaint process at which time, (Sault) police contacted us in order to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter," Dunn said.

To avoid a conflict of interest, an outside law enforcement agency is often called in to investigate complaints involving department members.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

The allegation has not yet been proven in court.