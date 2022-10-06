Sudbury police arrest suspect in gun incident; suspected shooter still on the lam

Greater Sudbury Police have arrested one person wanted in connection with a shooting Sept. 28 on Grandview Boulevard.

However, the suspected shooter has not been located.

In a news release Thursday, police said they arrested the driver of the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting.

The 19-year-old was arrested in Azilda on Wednesday. He has been charged with various weapons offences and mischief under $5,000. A bail hearing was scheduled for later Thursday.

"Based on the investigation, the vehicle that was used during the shooting, a 2007, white, four-door Hyundai Sonata has been seized as detectives have applied for and been granted a search warrant for the vehicle," police said in a news release.

"The individual responsible for the shooting, a passenger in the vehicle, remains outstanding. This is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no information to suggest that it is connected to the shooting on Willow Street on Oct. 5."

Anyone with information related to the identity of the shooter or the incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.