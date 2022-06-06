Sudbury police arrest suspect in three robberies dating back to January

A 38-year-old suspect wanted in a series of Sudbury convenience store robberies dating back to January has been arrested.

The woman wielded a baton in one of the robberies and pepper-sprayed an employee in another.

The first case took place Jan. 20 when the suspect covered her face and entered a convenience store on Douglas Street.

"The woman walked to the register and placed a bag on the counter, demanding money from the till and cartons of cigarettes" Sudbury police said in a news release Monday.

"During this time, the woman kept her hand in her jacket pocket while insinuating that she had a weapon. The woman fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and cartons of cigarettes."

Six days later, the same woman covered her face and entered the same convenience store on Douglas Street in Greater Sudbury, this time armed with a baton.

The woman threatened the employees and demanded cash before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Finally, on March 25, the woman again covered her face and entered a convenience store on Eyre Street.

"She selected various items from the store and placed them in her backpack," police said.

"The woman then approached the counter and pepper-sprayed the employee, fleeing the scene on foot with cash from the register."

Their investigation determined the same suspect was responsible for all three crimes, police said, and she was arrested May 31. She is charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of using a disguise and one count of administering a noxious substance.