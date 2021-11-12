Sudbury police arrest suspect who was swinging a hatchet downtown
Greater Sudbury Police responded Nov. 10 to reports of someone swinging a hatchet on Medina Lane downtown.
Police were called around 3 p.m. and when they arrived, they saw a "young man swinging the hatchet."
"Officers instructed him to put down the hatchet, which he did," police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email.
"Officers informed him that he was under arrest and he became aggressive towards the officers. The young man then attempted to flee on foot. Officers caught him a short distance away where he once again became aggressive."
He was eventually handcuffed and transported to police headquarters. The 17-year-old is now charged with weapons possession for a dangerous purpose and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.
He was held in custody and attended bail court on Nov. 11.
-
Orillia hockey tourney welcomes 60 teams from across OntarioA massive hockey tournament is expected to bring roughly 1,000 visitors to Simcoe County this weekend despite rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Toronto cop facing bribery charge in connection with 2018 incidentToronto police say a member of the force’s Organized Crime Enforcement Unit is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident where confidential police information was allegedly sold to a suspect in a drug investigation.
-
Britney freed: Judge ends Spears' conservatorshipBritney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years.
-
OPP investigating serious crash on Highway 6 near GuelphProvincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 6 near Guelph on Friday evening.
-
Canada's top doctor says cooler weather, easing restrictions creating 'turbulence'Cooler weather and easing restrictions are contributing to a rise in COVID-19 infections in some parts of Canada, Canada’s top health official says.
-
Kensington merchants kick off holiday shopping season with food drive for veteransKensington merchants launched the holiday shopping with a food drive Friday to collect contributions for the Veteran's Food Bank of Calgary.
-
Parents urged to 'do your research' before travelling with unvaccinated kids, could impact schoolingWith the Canada—United States border being open again, families may look at taking a well-deserved trip down south, but the Winnipeg South Division (WSD) is reminding people about some of the federal rules when returning home from international trips.
-
Check these off your Christmas List: Upcoming holiday events in Waterloo RegionWhile it may not be a winter wonderland just yet, there are plenty of upcoming events In Waterloo Region to get you in the holiday spirit.
-
Missing teen might be in Winnipeg: RCMPA 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys who was reported missing earlier this week may be in Winnipeg, RCMP said on Friday.