Sudbury police arrest suspect who was swinging a hatchet downtown

Greater Sudbury Police responded Nov. 10 to reports of someone swinging a hatchet on Medina Lane downtown.

Police were called around 3 p.m. and when they arrived, they saw a "young man swinging the hatchet."

"Officers instructed him to put down the hatchet, which he did," police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email.

"Officers informed him that he was under arrest and he became aggressive towards the officers. The young man then attempted to flee on foot. Officers caught him a short distance away where he once again became aggressive."

He was eventually handcuffed and transported to police headquarters. The 17-year-old is now charged with weapons possession for a dangerous purpose and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.

He was held in custody and attended bail court on Nov. 11.