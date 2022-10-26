Sudbury police arrest teen for displaying fake gun at bus terminal

An 18-year-old has been arrested in downtown Sudbury after being seen at the bus terminal with a handgun, police said.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint at the GOVA terminal on Elm Street around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

"Information provided was that a young man had attended inside the bus terminal and displayed what was described as a handgun," Dunn said.

"Officers quickly arrived in the area and located the young man matching the description."

When he was taken into custody, officers found him to be in possession of a replica firearm.

He has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching a release order.

The investigation is continuing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.