Few details are available, but Greater Sudbury Police have arrested three people in what's being called a "high risk" arrest on Thursday morning.

The suspects fled Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police following an unspecified incident in Espanola.

Sudbury police pulled their vehicle over and arrested them without incident on Adam Street in Lively at 11:10 a.m.

"No threat to the public safety," the OPP said. "Further information to follow when available."