Sudbury police arrest two more men in deadly Flour Mill fire, four now charged

Sudbury police say two 34-year-old men are now also facing charges of first-degree murder and arson in connection to a fire earlier this month that killed three people.

Officials said a fire was set around 4:45 a.m. on April 11 at the city's largest family townhouse complex, formerly known as Ryan Heights, located at 744 Bruce Avenue in the Flour Mill neighbourhood.

Approximately 15 people had to be evacuated, with one man escaping by jumping from a second-story window. A 26-year-old woman died at the scene, while a 50-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman later succumbed to injuries sustained in the blaze while in hospital.

Jared Herrick and Phillippe Jeannotte are charged alongside 25-year-old Liam Stinson and 48-year-old Fernand Bolduc with:

Three counts of first-degree murder

Attempted murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Arson – disregard for human life

Herrick and Jeannotte are also charged with the offences of break, enter and commit as well as having an incendiary device.

They were arrested by detectives around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Herrick and Jeannotte are both being held in custody along with Stinson following bail hearings. All three will return to court in the next three weeks. However, Bolduc has since been released from custody and is scheduled to return to court on May 19.

"This is an ongoing investigation and we are actively seeking information in relation to additional individuals who are believed to be involved in this incident. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call us at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.