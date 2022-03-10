Sudbury police arrest two, seize $225K in cannabis products at illegal pot shop
Two men have been arrested and approximately $225,000 in cannabis products have been seized following complaints about an illegal Sudbury dispensary, police say.
Acting on "numerous complaints" about an illegal cannabis shop on Lasalle Boulevard, officers raided the business on Wednesday, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.
"A 42-year-old man and a 38-year-old man have been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to the Cannabis Act. Their names cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process," police said.
Both men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on May 5.
Cannabis has been legalized for recreational use in Canada, but retailers must be granted both an operator's licence and store authorization by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to sell it.
Currently, there are 10 stores in Sudbury authorized to sell cannabis, three of them are on Lasalle Boulevard. There is another retail store on Lasalle Boulevard in the process of getting authorization to open.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
