Sudbury police arrest two suspects in kidnapping and home invasion

Two men were arrested after a kidnapping and home invasion in New Sudbury on Monday and now face a list of charges including breaking COVID restrictions.

Sudbury police said a 44-year-old local man and a 24-year-old from Ajax kidnapped another man, 25, at gunpoint from a home on Lasalle Boulevard at around 7:20 a.m. Monday. They took him to a home on Northway Avenue, where they broke into another residential unit. The two accused allegedly brought their victim inside and demanded money from a 26-year-old woman who lived in the unit.

"Another resident of the building contacted police and the two men fled the scene in the vehicle that they had arrived in," police said in a news release Tuesday morning. "This is believed to be an isolated incident as the involved individuals are known to each other."

Police said no one was injured.

During the investigation, officers found the vehicle believed to have been used in the incident outside of a residential building on Lasalle Boulevard and arrested the two men inside.

"It was determined that the driver of the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop was not involved in the original incident," police said. "The 27-year-old man was released unconditionally in relation to the matter; however he was issued a Provincial Offence Notice (PON) for Class G1 license holder accompanied by a qualified driver under the Highway Traffic Act and a PON for fail to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act."

When officers entered the building to look for the second kidnapping and home invasion suspect and knocked on his door, he was seen jumping off a second story balcony before running away. They chased the man from Ajax down and placed him under arrest.

"Detectives retraced their steps from the foot pursuit and located a bag containing a loaded handgun that the man disposed of as he was running from officers," police said.

The pair now faces a list of criminal charges in addition to breaking the stay-at-home orders:

Forcible confinement

Kidnapping using a firearm

Assault x2

Utter threat to cause death or bodily harm x2

Pointing a firearm x2

Assault with a weapon x2

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Carry concealed weapon

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of firearm/weapon contrary to prohibition order

Break and enter with intent

Robbery with a firearm

The 24-year-old is also charged with obstructing police for trying to run away.

Both of the accused were held overnight in jail and are scheduled to appear in bail court Tueday.