Sudbury police asking people to avoid area Larch Street between Paris, Brady Thursday morning
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Sudbury police are investigating another attack in the downtown area Thursday morning and are asking the public to avoid the Larch Street area between Paris and Brady streets.
Officers are on the scene of an assault where a man has been found with serious injuries, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. March 9.
The victim is being taken to hospital by paramedics.
"His identity is not confirmed at this time," police said.
"Community members are asked to avoid the area."
This after a shooting at an apartment building a block away Wednesday night.
CTV News is following both incidents and will have an update as information becomes available.
