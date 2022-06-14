Sudbury police asking public to avoid St. George Street

There is a heavy police presence in Greater Sudbury's Flour Mill area Tuesday night as officers deal with a "dynamic situation."

Police were called to a St. George Street address and now the public is being asked to stay away from the area, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a Tweet just before 7 p.m.

The street between Notre Dame Avenue and Laforest Avenue are affected.

At least six police vehicles were at the scene around 7:30 p.m. and several members of the tactical team were seen on the street.

More information to follow as it becomes available.