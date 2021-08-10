Sudbury police asking the public to stay away from Radar Base area
Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) is asking the public to avoid the area of Radar Road near the Radar Base as officers conduct a missing person investigation.
The investigation involves 45-year-old Shawn Caouette. Police said they are concerned for his well-being, on social media just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
He is described as five foot five inches tall, 190 pounds, heavy build, short black hair with brown eyes. Caouette was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball hat.
At 9:12 a.m., police asked people to stay away from the former military radar station near the airport.
"There is no concern for public safety at this time," said Sarah Kaelas, a GSPS spokesperson, in an email to CTV News. "It is not a stand off situation. At this point in time, the cause of this situation is currently unknown."
Anyone with information about Caoeuette and his whereabouts is asked to call police at 705-675-9171.
More details to come as they become available.
-
