Sudbury police assist bylaw officers with dog, litter of puppies
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A dog and a drawer-full of puppies are at a Sudbury animal shelter after police were called to help bylaw officers Wednesday.
In a photo posted to social media, eight sleeping puppies are seen snuggled amongst a sheet inside a drawer being held by Const. Rachael Bilbija.
Because it is not a criminal matter, Sudbury police will not provide further details, spokesperson Kaitlynn Dunn told CTV News in an email.
The mother dog and her puppies were brought to Pet Save Sudbury, a local animal rescue, for care.
Police said they will be available for adoption soon.
