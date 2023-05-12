Sudbury police assist bylaw officers with dog, litter of puppies

A dog and a drawer-full of puppies are at a Sudbury animal shelter after police were called to help bylaw officers Wednesday.

In a photo posted to social media, eight sleeping puppies are seen snuggled amongst a sheet inside a drawer being held by Const. Rachael Bilbija.

Because it is not a criminal matter, Sudbury police will not provide further details, spokesperson Kaitlynn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

The mother dog and her puppies were brought to Pet Save Sudbury, a local animal rescue, for care.

Police said they will be available for adoption soon.