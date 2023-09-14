Sudbury police awards officer who helped catch criminal while off duty

An officer and former paramedic who has been with Greater Sudbury Police Service for two years is being recognized for helping catch the suspect in a violent crime when off duty.

Const. Kevin Powell has received a Chief's Nickel Award "for excellent investigative work leading to the apprehension of an individual who committed a violent act," GSPS said in a news release Thursday.

"Recently, while off-duty, travelling in his personal vehicle, Const. Kevin Powell witnessed a violent crime. Despite being alone and off-duty, he immediately sprang into action and ensured the victim’s safety," police said.

"The suspect had fled the scene before Const. Powell was able to pull over and tend to the victim. Const. Powell’s next priority was to identify the suspect."

Police arrested the suspect a few days later.

"Const. Powell’s vigilance, sense of duty and commitment to public safety while off-duty are directly responsible for the apprehension of this individual who is now before the courts," GSPS said.

"Despite only having two years under his belt as a Sworn Police Officer, Const. Powell routinely demonstrates policing excellence, going above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of our community members. The Greater Sudbury Police Service is proud to call him one of our own."

This is not the first time Powell has been recognized by GSPS.

In 2021, he was presented with the Police Community Leader Award for his actions as an off-duty paramedic at a double fatal crash on Elm Street near Big Nickel Mine Road.

Being one of the first to arrive at the scene Nov. 17, 2020, Powell "immediately took charge of the scene" directing bystanders to safety and administering CPR to one of the victims all the way to the hospital.

"Kevin’s quick thinking and immediate actions ensured the safety of bystanders and provided much-needed assistance to paramedic and fire crews who attended the scene," GSPS said in a news release in August 2021.