Sudbury police begin using fat bikes

Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) introduced a new program designed to increase safety and accessibility to officers in the downtown.

Community response officers have been utilizing fat bikes for the past two weeks, since it began to snow. These bikes are designed with thick tires to handle inclement winter weather like snow and ice.

“We got two fat bikes for our unit and that’ll allow us to continue our focus patrols in the downtown area,” said Constable Dale Bailey.

“Specifically, the businesses, the laneways, the alleys, areas that a cruiser isn’t easily accessed.”This is the first time Sudbury police have been able to expand their bike program to make it a year-round initiative.

Bailey told CTV News community response inspired the project.

“The need has been brought upon by the community and by the businesses in the downtown specifically,” Bailey said.

“There’s a need for a greater police presence. It allows us to be accessible in the community, in the downtown, very visible. It’s a great opportunity to engage with community members and businesses.”

Kyle Marcus from Downtown Sudbury said he believes there’s more benefits than negatives to this initiative.

“This is a great way for the GSPS to incorporate themselves into the community and really show they’re active, that they’re supporting,” Marcus said.

He added that an officer on a bike is a more calming presence.

“There’s more benefits than problems. I think what we’ll see is more community,” said Marcus.

He also told CTV News that he feels that increased police presence might provide comfort to people who don’t come downtown regularly.

“I would argue our members and businesses already feel safe, and what it might do is lend a little bit of opportunity to those who don’t come down here, and don’t educate themselves on what it’s actually like down here,” Marcus said.

He added that downtown is a hub of small businesses looking for support.

Officials with GSPS said they hope the program deters crime and increases safety.