Sudbury police bust two local drug dealers, Toronto supplier

Two Sudbury residents accused of drug trafficking and a suspected drug supplier have been charged by Sudbury police, with an estimated $33,300 in narcotics seized.

A drug trafficking investigation began earlier this month involving a suspected supplier from southern Ontario, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Officers raided a St. Anne's Road address downtown last week and seized nearly $15,000 in fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone pills along with "a large quantity of cash."

As a result of the drug bust, a 35-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possessing property obtained by crime.

On June 13, two suspected drug dealers were arrested on Beatty Street at Alder Street in the Donovan area of the city.

A 43-year-old man and 29-year-old woman have been charged and around $18,500 in fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth was seized along with "a large quantity of cash."

The accused pair was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.