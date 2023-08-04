Sudbury police charge 2, seize $271K in narcotics at Flour Mill home

A Sudbury woman and southern Ont. man have been charged and released from custody following a drug raid at a Flour Mill home that revealed $271,000 in narcotics, police say.

The investigation began last month into a suspected drug dealer from southern Ontario believed to be trafficking illicit substances in Sudbury, police said in a news release Friday morning.

Thursday, shortly after 10 a.m., officers raided a St. George Street home shortly and found more than 957 grams of cocaine, more than 15.8 kilograms of methamphetamine and 150 Oxycodone pills.

A replica handgun and about $20,000 in cash was also seized in the search.

As a result, a 40-year-old Greater Sudbury woman and a 65-year-old southern Ontario man are charged with drug trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and having property obtained by crime.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 11.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

In an effort to address problems in the troubled part of the city, police focused on a Bruce Avenue housing complex in May and ended up seizing more than $238,000 in illegal drugs and making 27 arrests.