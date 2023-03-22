Sudbury police charge 3 with attempted murder in downtown robbery

Three people have been charged in a violent downtown Sudbury robbery that left a 39-year-old man with serious injuries on Tuesday night, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Old City Hall Lane around 5:50 p.m. after three people attacked the victim with a tire iron and hatchet before fleeing in a vehicle with the man’s bag, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

“This is a targeted attack as the individuals involved are known to each other,” police said.

All three suspects are in their 30s, have been charged with attempted murder, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery.

A 35-year-old woman was found with the victim’s stolen bag and 10 grams of fentanyl on Louis Street around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night and taken into custody. She also is charged with having a controlled substance and property obtained by crime.

Around the same time, officers also took a 31-year-old suspect into custody on Larch Street in connection with the incident. This person is also charged with failing to comply with a probation order and five counts of driving while under suspension, as well as having a controlled substance and property obtained by crime.

The vehicle used by the suspects during the attack has been seized and detectives have applied for a search warrant for it.

Both suspects were held overnight and are scheduled to appear in bail court Wednesday.

The third suspect, a 33-year-old male, was arrested Wednesday morning near the Ukrainian Seniors' Centre on Notre Dame Avenue around 9:25 a.m. after receiving a tip he was in the area of Elgin Street and Shaughnessy Street.

He is also charged with driving while disqualified and is scheduled to attend bail court Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

The investigation is continuing, but none of the charges has been proven in court.