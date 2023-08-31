Sudbury police charge 5, seize $62.5K in narcotics, weapons, cash in the city's west end

Five people have been arrested and more than $60,000 in narcotics and several weapons were seized as result of summer-long investigation, police say.

Officers from the Greater Sudbury Police Service’s (GSPS) drug enforcement unit (DEU) have been investigating individuals believed to be trafficking illicit drugs in Greater Sudbury.

Police executed a search warrant around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Bulmer Avenue in the city's west end community of Gatchell.

“Officers seized over 135 grams of fentanyl, over 80 grams of cocaine, a handgun, a sawed-off shotgun, various weapons, a bullet-proof vest, numerous rounds of ammunition and over $3,000 in cash,” said police in a news release.

“The estimated street value of the drugs is over $62,500.”

Police said officers also recovered two stolen mountain bikes valued at more than $15,000.

As a result, five people, ranging in age from 39 to 48, were arrested and each charged with two counts of drug trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, six firearm offences – including possession of a restricted firearm and tampering with a serial number and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All of the accused were remanded into custody following a bail hearing on Aug. 30 and are scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

This incident comes less than a month after a police raid on a home on St. George Street seized more than $270,000 in narcotics.

GSPS said its DEU and integrated crime section (ICS) is focused on major crime operations that pose a direct threat to the safety and security of the community. ICS’ goal is to identify and disrupt organized crime in Sudbury through technological innovations, community partnerships and traditional police work.

“Arrest(ing) those involved, holding them accountable for their criminal activities and the seizure of illegal drugs, prohibited firearms and proceeds of crime,” added police.