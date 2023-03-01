Sudbury police charge 62-year-old after child porn raid

A 62-year-old Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child sexual abuse material following a raid, police say.

Officers with the internet child exploitation, computer forensics unit and integrated crime section searched a Greater Sudbury home Feb. 22 resulting in the man's arrest, Sudbury police said in a news release Wednesday.

The accused is charged with six counts each of accessing, possessing and making available child pornography.

He appeared in bail court on Feb. 23.

"Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.