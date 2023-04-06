Sudbury police charge local businessman with fraud

A 51-year-old Sudbury businessman is charged with several counts of fraud after complaints led to a dozen different investigations involving his two local companies.

Greater Sudbury Police Service said between January 2022 and March 2023, it received several complaints about 5026830 Ontario Ltd. and Nickel City Financing, both operated by William Thomas White.

"Multiple community members alleged that after providing deposits for sea containers, repossessed items, and other services, the goods and services were never provided nor were the community members refunded," police said in a news release Thursday morning.

"The numerous complaints were directed to the financial crimes unit of the criminal investigation division, leading to 12 investigations into the same individual."

As a result of multiple bank account searches, White was charged with 15 fraud-related offences including three counts each of fraud over and under $5,000, five counts of possessing proceeds of crime and four counts of making a false statement in writing.

He is scheduled to appear in court April 19.

Police are reminding people "When you receive an unsolicited invitation for easy money or if a deal seems too good to be true, verify the legitimacy of the claims/business before departing with your money."

The allegations have not been proven in court.