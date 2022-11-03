Sudbury police charge man after stabbing
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after a fight escalated to a stabbing that sent a younger man to hospital overnight, Sudbury police say.
Officers were called to the Regent Street area around 1:25 a.m. Thursday about a weapons complaint and found a 28-year-old man with "what were believed to be stab wounds", police said in a news release.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were told he and the accused, who are known to each other, got into an altercation at a home on Stanley Street resulting in the stabbing.
The suspect, who sustained minor injuries in the scuffle, was found at the home and arrested.
He has been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police said it is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.
The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing Thursday.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
