Sudbury police charge man for following women in truck, seize weapons

A 40-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with criminal harassment and indecent acts after multiple complaints about women being followed by a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the Lasalle Boulevard area, police say.

An investigation, that began in February, revealed the same vehicle and man were involved in five separate incidents between Jan. 30 and March 23, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday.

"Through the investigation, detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division identified, located and arrested the man believed to be involved in all of the reported incidents," police said.

Detectives arrested the suspect on April 1 and a search of his residence uncovered bear mace, two conducted energy weapons and a firearm. A total of 28 charges have been laid in connection to the complaints.

He has been charged with five counts of indecent acts in a public place, two types of criminal harassment: five counts of engaging in threatening conduct and three counts of besetting/watching, unsafe storage of a firearm, seven counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone who experienced a similar incident involving a black pickup truck with chrome bumpers being driven by a white man wearing glasses is asked to contact Det. Const. Belanger at 705-675-9171 extension 2338.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

The accused was held in custody over the weekend and the Sudbury courthouse told CTV News he was granted bail on Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 27 at 9:30 a.m.