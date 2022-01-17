Sudbury police charge man in motel explosion

Sudbury police say a man accused of trying to make cannabis oil in a motel room has been charged after a fire caused by an explosion.

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire inside one of the Richard Lake Motel rooms shortly after 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

"During the initial investigation, officers and firefighters found evidence that the occupant was using a butane stove within the motel room when an explosion took place blowing out the window of the room," police said.

"The occupant was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with serious, but non-life threatening injuries."

Police seized $4,116 in cannabis, hash, and hash oil, an induction hot plate, and butane following a search of the motel room.

As a result, a 51-year-old man has been charged with arson, altering cannabis properties, and possession for the purpose of distribution.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to return to court on March 23.

The explosion caused approximately $3,500 in damage to the motel.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.