Sudbury police charge man in violent attack at apartment building, second suspect still at large
A 49-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement after a violent attack at an apartment building on Bruce Avenue in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury, police say.
Officers were called to the scene for a disturbance shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday and found a 32-year-old man with serious injuries.
"Six individuals were taken into police custody, however, five of the individuals were released unconditionally as it was determined that they were not responsible for the injuries sustained by the man," Sudbury police said in a news release Monday night.
The accused was held overnight and scheduled to attend bail court Monday.
Another suspect fled the area after the attack and is still at large, police said.
"This is a targeted incident as the individuals involved are known to each other," police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
