Sudbury police charge man with attempted murder in stabbing

A 48-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that sent a woman to hospital in critical condition, Sudbury police say.

Officers were called to King Street in the city's Flour Mill area around 7:50 p.m. Monday after a "serious assault," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

"Information received was that a woman had been stabbed several times by a man known to her inside their shared residential building. Greater Sudbury Police, paramedics and fire arrived on scene to attend to the woman who was in critical condition after suffering serious injuries to her mouth, neck and throat area," police added.

She was taken to hospital and police said they were told the male suspect was inside the home.

A man matching the suspect's description was seen leaving the building and was taken into police custody shortly after 8 p.m.

He was held overnight and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing Tuesday.

Police said this is an isolated incident between two people who know each other.

"No further information will be provided in order to protect the identity of the victim in this matter. The investigation is still ongoing," police said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS.

The allegation has not been proven in court.