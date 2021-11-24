Sudbury police charge motorist with stunt driving

Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday they have charged one person in the city with stunt driving.

In a tweet, police said they caught the 29-year-old driver Wednesday morning travelling 138 km/hr in a 60 zone.

The suspect has been charged with stunt driving and also for failing to produce their driver's licence, insurance and vehicle permit.

The driver was issued a 30-day driver's licence suspension and had the vehicle impounds for 14 days.