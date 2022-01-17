Sudbury police charge Nova Scotia RCMP officer with sexual assault
A RCMP constable from Nova Scotia has been charged with sexual assault in Sudbury after a complaint in October 2021.
Greater Sudbury Police Service began an investigation into an incident that happened on Oct. 2 between an off-duty male RCMP officer and a woman, Canada's federal police service said in a news release Monday.
He was formally charged Nov. 4 and released.
The man, who has four years of service with the RCMP, was working for the Musquodoboit Harbour detachment, east of Halifax, at the time of the offence and has been suspended with pay.
The accused, who is 32 years old, appeared in court in Sudbury last Tuesday and is scheduled to appear again Feb. 9.
An internal investigation is underway into the constable's conduct, RCMP said, and "any further actions will be taken once the criminal proceedings and conduct investigation have concluded."
The allegation has not been proven in court.
