Sudbury police charge one person, seize two replica handguns following Mountain Street incident

A 33-year-old man has been charged following an incident Thursday afternoon in Greater Sudbury.

Police responded around 3:30 p.m. to weapons complaint on Mountain Street.

"Information provided was that a man was seen pointing what was described as a handgun at another person," police said in a news release Friday.

"Officers arrived in the area and located a man matching the description of the potentially armed party walking with a woman on Mountain Street."

Both were taken into custody and were found to be wanted on outstanding warrants. Further, the man gave a false name to police.

"Both individuals were placed under arrest and searched, however a firearm was not located at the time," the release said.

The 29-year-old woman was released on an undertaking. Police then set up containment on a residence on Mountain Street while detectives from the criminal investigation division applied for a search warrant.

"There was reason to believe that the man had left the potential firearm inside of the residence," police said.

"While officers were on scene awaiting the search warrant, a second man exited the residence and was placed under arrest as he was also wanted on outstanding arrest warrants."

The man, 33, was taken to police headquarters. Once the search warrant arrived, police searched the residence and found two replica handguns.

The 33-year-old is now charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching a release order.

He was held in custody overnight and was expected to be in bail court Friday.