Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassment
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
CTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
Andre Chenier, 50, works for the Nipissing West detachment and was put on modified duties after he was charged Nov. 2, OPP confirmed.
Chenier is currently off on an unrelated leave.
"As the matter is currently before the courts, no further information will be provided," Sudbury police spokesperson Katilyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.
The Sudbury courthouse confirmed Chenier is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.
The charge has not been proven in court.
