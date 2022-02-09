Sudbury police charge Sault man in fatal hit-and-run

A Sault Ste. Marie man has been charged in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Sudbury on Feb. 1.

Laurentian University student Andal Govini Rajendra Prasad, 36, was killed after being hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck near the intersection of Walford Road and Ramsey View Court in the city's hospital area.

"The driver of the truck fled the scene in the vehicle without stopping to assist the pedestrian who later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

Images of the truck responsible were released on Feb. 3 and five days later police searched a home on Walnut Street in Sault Ste. Marie.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, officers applied for and were granted a criminal code search warrant for a residential property in Sault Ste. Marie," police said.

The truck suspected to be involved in the crash was seized and 27-year-old Thomas Schell was arrested.

He has been charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, obstructing police, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Sudbury police said the accused attended bail court Wednesday but did not indicate if he was released.

The allegations have not been proven in court.