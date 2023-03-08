Second man arrested in violent attack at Sudbury apartment building

Sudbury police say they have arrested the second suspect the were looking for in a violent attack Sunday at an apartment building on Bruce Avenue in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury.

Following a tip, the 30-year-old male suspect was found inside the building the evening after the attack, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in an updated news release Wednesday morning.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement along with the first suspect, 49, who was arrested right after the incident that left a 32-year-old man with serious injuries.

The accused was held in jail overnight and attended bail court Tuesday, but was remanded. He is scheduled to appear in court through video remand March 16.

Five additional people who were arrested right after the attack were released after police determined they were not responsible for the man's injuries.

"This is a targeted incident as the individuals involved are known to each other," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.