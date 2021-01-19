A woman was savagely beaten and sexually assaulted by a man on Frood Road in Sudbury on Jan. 16, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday.

The 53-year-old suspect is under arrest and police are concerned there may be more victims.

Police received the call at 3 a.m. Jan. 16 after the victim managed to flag down a bystander on Frood Road and had them call for help.

"As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the woman had been sexually assaulted by a man and when she declined his sexual advances," police said in a news release.

"He proceeded to physically assault her, causing serious, life-altering injuries to her face and minor injuries to her body. The woman was able to identify the man responsible for the attack."

Aggravated sexual assault

He was arrested just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 18 on Frood and charged with aggravated sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court today.

"Based on the investigation, there are concerns that there may be other survivors," police said. "If you have any information related to this incident or this individual, you are asked to contact our detectives at 705-675-9171."

Due to the sensitive nature of this incident, no further details regarding the woman will be provided in order to protect her identity, police said.

"We would like to thank the community member who stopped to help the woman," the release said. "Your compassion and assistance were very much appreciated during a very emotional and traumatic situation."

If you have experienced a Sexual Assault, police have various options for reporting the incident. In the case of an emergency, if you are in danger or need medical assistance or if the incident just took place and the person responsible is nearby, call 911 immediately.

If you are reporting a sexual assault after the fact and you do not believe you require immediate assistance, call 705-675-9171 or report it online through the online reporting option on the police website.

"Under the 'reporting' heading you will find a page dedicated to sexual assault reporting with additional information including a Sexual Assault Survivors Guide," police said.

"We know that this is a very difficult time for survivors and we want to provide you with the assistance, resources and support that you require."