Sudbury police charge suspect with murder in connection with January shooting

Greater Sudbury Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting Jan 21 that killed a 62-year old man.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the 45-year-old suspect was arrested in Port Stanley. Charges include second-degree murder and numerous weapons offences in connection with the incident. The accused is expected in bail court Thursday.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound at a Bruce Avenue apartment building and died in hospital. Police said the suspects were seen on a balcony.

The victim’s name was not released at the request of the family.

A second suspect was arrested after police executed a search warrant Feb. 5 in London. Items recovered include a semi-automatic handgun, more than 80 rounds of ammunition and drugs believed to be Fentanyl.

A 26-year-old suspect was later arrested and charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact, as well as several weapons and drug offences.