Sudbury police charge suspect with pretending to be a cop

A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with recent incidents in Sudbury in which someone was impersonating a police officer.

Sudbury police said they received several complaints about a phony cop stopping motorists in a replica police cruiser with flashing lights.

"Through the investigation into these incidents, members of our traffic management unit identified the driver believed to be responsible," police said in a news release Wednesday.

They executed a search warrant Tuesday at a residence on David Street in Lively.

"Officers located and seized two Dodge Charger vehicles believed to be used in the commission of the offences," police said.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of personating a peace officer and appeared in bail court Wednesday.

"The investigation into these incidents is ongoing," police said. They urge anyone who believe they encountered the suspect to contact them at 705-675-9171, ext. 2421.

"Please note that our officers will have identifiable Greater Sudbury Police Service attire including shoulder flashes and use of force equipment," police said.

"A plainclothes officer (not in uniform) will have a badge that is readily available on their belt around their waist or on a chain around their neck. We remind community members that if you are ever concerned or unsure, you have the right to ask for police identification."